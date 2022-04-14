Mike G. Jones replaces Mike K. Jones as head coach of DeMatha High School

BALTIMORE, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team posted eight personal records, including four school records, at the Goucher College Blue & Gold Classic on Friday. How It Happened In the 3,000m steeple, first-year Patton Harbourt (Gaithersburg, Md./T.S. Wootton) crossed the finish line in a school-record time of 12:09.64 […] The post St. Mary’s College Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Sets Four School Records at Blue & Gold Classic appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

