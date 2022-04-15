Investigation underway after mother says her child was violated on school grounds

Bedford Central School District officials say that changes will be made after a disturbing incident took place on school grounds earlier this month.

The parent of a student with special needs at Fox Lane High says her child was violated at the school.

The mother claims her autistic son was forced by other students to pose for photos while using the bathroom. Those images were then posted online.

"The fact that we live in a community where anyone would prey on such innocent victims which in some cases can't even speak and report it is happening to them is despicable,” said Karen Close, the student’s parent.

Other parents joined her in calling on the school board to take action.

"We cannot sit by any longer waiting for another unspeakable event to happen,” said Steven Matlin, Bedford Central School District Board Trustee. "Therefore, I am making the following motion...The Bedford Central School District Board of Education approves the hiring of an independent third party...will review the recent incident at the high school to determine how our practices can be improved."

The Bedford Police Department is also investigating the incident.