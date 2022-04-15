Ridge still unbeaten, downs Waterloo again
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge remains unbeaten as the Rams improve to 6-0 after their 5-3 win over Waterloo.
Ty Tamburro struck out eight batters and allowed just three hits to earn the win on the hill.Nolfi posts first win on the hill; Lowellville notches second victory
Kyle Bickerstaff led Ridge’s offensive attack with three hits and drove in a pair of runs. For the game, the Rams tallied nine hits as a team.
On Saturday, Mineral Ridge will visit Cene Park for a showdown with the Northeast 8 Conference’s Struthers Wildcats.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0