Ridge still unbeaten, downs Waterloo again

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge remains unbeaten as the Rams improve to 6-0 after their 5-3 win over Waterloo.

Ty Tamburro struck out eight batters and allowed just three hits to earn the win on the hill.

Kyle Bickerstaff led Ridge’s offensive attack with three hits and drove in a pair of runs. For the game, the Rams tallied nine hits as a team.

On Saturday, Mineral Ridge will visit Cene Park for a showdown with the Northeast 8 Conference’s Struthers Wildcats.

