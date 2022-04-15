ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Ridge, OH

Ridge still unbeaten, downs Waterloo again

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pnvph_0f9o6ttW00

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge remains unbeaten as the Rams improve to 6-0 after their 5-3 win over Waterloo.

Ty Tamburro struck out eight batters and allowed just three hits to earn the win on the hill.

Nolfi posts first win on the hill; Lowellville notches second victory

Kyle Bickerstaff led Ridge’s offensive attack with three hits and drove in a pair of runs. For the game, the Rams tallied nine hits as a team.

On Saturday, Mineral Ridge will visit Cene Park for a showdown with the Northeast 8 Conference’s Struthers Wildcats.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Mineral Ridge, OH
Mineral Ridge, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Waterloo, OH
Cleveland.com

Keystone hits stride at Wendy’s Classic, Berea-Midpark scores big SWC win: Softball top performers of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are some of the top performances from the last week in high school softball around the area:. ⦁ Lily Cassell, Keystone: The Wildcats opened the Wendy’s Classic on Friday in Ashland with a 9-2 win vs. Kings Mills Kings behind nine strikeouts from their senior pitcher. Offensively, she drove in two runs from the No. 3 spot.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year, or even for life

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – In recognition of National Lover’s Day, Hershey is offering the chance for Reese’s fans to win free Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one year, or even for life. Now through July, people can look for specially marked packages of Reese’s Cups as part of the Reese’s Lives You Back promotion. The […]
HERSHEY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Olympic champ wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon

Running shoulder to shoulder for most of the course, the reigning Olympic champion and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh traded places eight times in the final mile, with Jepchirchir pulling ahead for good in the final 385 yards. The Kenyan finished in 2 hours, 21 minutes, 1 seconds, four seconds ahead.
BOSTON, MA
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy