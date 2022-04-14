Florida earns crystal ball prediction for this transfer portal DL

247Sports’ Blake Alderman logged a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Florida Gators for Maryland transfer Darrell Jackson on Thursday.

Jackson and his mother will be in Gainesville for the Gators’ Orange and Blue game and things have been trending in the right direction since he entered the portal. Alderman’s crystal ball is the lone projection for the Gators on 247Sports as of now and it’s unclear how many other schools have pursued him to the degree UF has.

Gators head coach Billy Napier noted Florida’s lack of depth in a press conference earlier this week before laying out a plan to be “very aggressive” in the portal. Dan Mullen took the same approach last year bringing in Tyrone Truesdell, Antonio Valentino and DaQuan Newkirk to fill out the defensive line.

Napier’s staff worked quickly to get in touch with Jackson, so he figures to be a high priority on the recruiting board. They already seem to be in a good spot with him and there are rumors that Jackson would like to return to Florida after graduating from Gadsden County High.

If the process lingers on, the Gators plan on bringing him in for an official visit.

247Sports ranked Jackson a three-star recruit out of high school and has yet to give him a transfer designation. He was the No. 90 defensive lineman on the 247Sports composite. He started in all 13 games for the Terrapins as a true freshman, totaling 22 tackles throughout the season.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.