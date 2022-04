The Queen has appeared on the cover of Vogue for the first time for an issue celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.Queen Elizabeth II appears alongside “Hollywood royalty” Anya Taylor-Joy, who has a separate cover, for British Vogue’s April issue, with the outlet paying tribute to the monarch by looking back at its relationship with the 95 year old over her 70-year reign.For the Queen’s cover, the magazine used a photo of the royal taken during her early years on the throne, in which she can be seen wearing the George IV State Diadem. Taylor-Joy’s cover pays tribute to the photo, as...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 25 DAYS AGO