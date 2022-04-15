ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texas economic expert breaks down the rise in consumer good prices

By Lexi Vennetti
KTRE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Consumer prices hit another record high last month. According to the Labor Department, consumer prices jumped overall 8.5% in March, compared to a year earlier....

www.ktre.com

KTRE

Gov. Abbott activates state resources for severe weather, wildfire danger

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare state resources for the extreme weather conditions throughout the state. In the western part of the state, there are “critical-to-extreme” wildfire weather while Central Texas and East Texas experienced tornadoes and severe...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans will have an opportunity to purchase emergency preparation supplies tax free from April 23 to the 25th. “Whether it’s fires, freezing temperatures or tornadoes, severe weather conditions can strike at any time, so it is important that families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.
TEXAS STATE
