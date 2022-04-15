Community leaders share how they’re helping youth in Prince George’s County

LARGO, Md. ( WDVM ) — Prince George’s County is seeing a rise in crime and that includes a high number of carjackings. According to the county executive, Angela Alsobrooks those crimes involve teenagers, WDVM spoke to a non-profit to learn what they’re doing to keep kids out of trouble.

“PG County is rich with resources and what we’re doing as I said, is we want to empower young people well, historically, PG county is the richest county I mean, we have some very strong professionals in PG county,” said Joy Stevenson, president, and CEO of Catch Them Young .

That’s how she’s describing her love and knowledge for Prince George’s County, but she says the uptick in crime around the area is disappointing.

“It keeps me up at night,” she said.

Her non-profit is a youth advocacy group that focuses on the health, safety, and well-being of our youth through intergenerational connections, mentoring, parental development and community engagement.

“It is our desire that there’s more self-awareness that their mindset that they’re thinking changes. When you feel that way about yourself when you have that self-confidence, you’re less likely to calm, shoot, talk down to somebody who looks like you somebody young, same color,” she said.

Stevenson is doing her part by setting an example for the youth in Prince George’s County, and across the DMV area.

“One of my mantras is extracting greatness. And that’s what we do we extract greatness from these young people. And a lot of times they just want somebody to just listen to,” she said.

Stevenson says it starts with your environment.

“This is between what 12 and 17 you got these young people that just are really looking for something to do, they’re frustrated, they’re angry. And you know, as a community like she’s saying the community and mainly the parents, educators, we need to come together we need to help you know we need to give them some other alternatives to show them something different because what we’re doing right now isn’t working,” she said. “We can come up with a strategy. What we can do to change things to turn things around in PG county”

According to Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz, 2021 was the height of violent crime in the county and has carried into 2022.

County Executive Chief Angela Alsobrooks and Chief Aziz will be discussing these incidents with community members to discuss what steps the county will take next.

“What we’re seeing is a spike in violent crime has been steadily rising over the past two and half to three years,” Aziz told WDVM.

Aziz says the county needs to target the younger population, as the rise in juvenile crime is increasing.

Police say the rise can partially be attributed to pandemic isolation, but say it’s a multi-faceted issue. Now, police are calling on the community’s help to find solutions.



“The best solutions come from the community, and every community reserves the right to how they are policed,” said Aziz.

The briefing will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Creative Suitland. Aziz asks those who can’t attend in person to join online or contribute ideas by contacting the police department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.