Before the Marshall fire destroyed 554 homes in Louisville at the end of December, the city had adopted the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code, which requires new construction to have net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Now the city is looking at exempting fire victims from the code it adopted in October, because residents say that the added costs to meet the code's requirements could force them to leave the city rather than rebuild there.

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 27 DAYS AGO