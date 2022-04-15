ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSPD Falcon substation will be temporarily closed

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

FALCON, Colo. — Starting Wednesday, April 20 at 7:00 a.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Falcon Substation will be closed to the public due to ongoing construction.

The substation will remain closed to the public until the following Wednesday, April 27, at 7:00 AM.

Community members can still contact the Falcon substation by phone at 719-444-7240. Those in need of in-person police services can go to one of the four other CSPD substation locations:

  • Stetson Hills: 4110 Tutt Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
  • Sand Creek: 950 Academy Park Loop, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
  • Gold Hill: 955 West Moreno Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80905
  • Police Operations Center: 705 S. Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

In an emergency always call 911, and for non-emergency assistance, called the non-emergency line at 719-444-7000

