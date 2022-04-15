ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stepson takes the stand in Brophy murder trial

By Liz Burch
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The stepson of Nancy Crampton Brophy testified in court on Thursday and talked about the relationship with his stepmother and father, Daniel Brophy, who was murdered on June 2, 2018.

Nathaniel Stillwater stated that he was close with his dad, saying they would go on trips together and spend time talking one-on-one. Just before his death, Stillwater let his dad know that he was going to be a grandfather again.

“I think he was very proud, very affectionate and fun with my daughter,” Stillwater said.

Before his murder, Stillwater said that his dad planned on selling their home. In 2019, Stillwater filed a lawsuit against Nancy Brophy, suing her for $1.7 million.

Earlier in the day , a man that used to be Nancy Brophy’s neighbor testified that he had talked about potentially buying her home in the days after her husband’s death.

Ultimately, the neighbor decided not to purchase the house.

The case has gained national attention after it came to light Crampton Brophy, a romance and mystery novelist, wrote an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband” before being accused of killing her husband. However, the jury will not hear about it in the case after the judge decided on Day One of the trial to not allow it into evidence.

