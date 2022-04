As predicted, a line of strong thunderstorms marched across southern Minnesota this afternoon and produced severe weather conditions in some areas. It appears the hardest hit area was along the I-35 corridor door north of Owatonna. Strong winds produced by the thunderstorms are blamed for tipping over at least nine semi-trucks on the freeway between Medford and Northfield. Traffic had to be detoured off the northbound lanes of I-35 for about two hours while crews cleaned up the mess. The National Weather Service also received reports of numerous trees being uprooted in an area near Faribault.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO