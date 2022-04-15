ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Political Talk: What did she know?

By Brandon Kyc
WETM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM/NBC) — New York’s Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin resigned this week...

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Sees New York Subway Shooting as Opportunity to Whine About Financial Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, last Tuesday morning after a man named Frank James allegedly opened fire in the New York City subway. The news of the attack and images of its bloody aftermath horrified New Yorkers. Donald Trump, no longer a New Yorker, took it as an opportunity to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the Trump Organization’s financial practices. “With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM

Pennsylvania House Republican’s Twitter account suspended

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The official Twitter account for Pennsylvania’s House Republicans has been suspended. The account, which had over 31,000 followers, now displays a message saying “Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules.”. Twitter says accounts may be suspended for spam, account security at risk,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WETM

Ketanji Brown Jackson is and isn’t 1st Black female justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shirley Troutman, a judge on New York’s highest court, was working last week when her daughter texted messages that included a clapping hands emoji. Soon, her phone was buzzing with other celebratory messages. The applause and the excitement was for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who last week was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court and will become its first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Reuters

National Grid announces plan to decarbonize by 2050

April 19 (Reuters) - Utility giant National Grid (NG.L) is planning to eliminate fossil fuels from its heating systems in New York state and Massachusetts by 2050, primarily by expanding the use of electric heat pumps and sourcing more renewable natural gas (RNG), the company said Monday. National Grid plans...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy