ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Bedford Youth Lacrosse Girls 5/6 Defeats Weston

By The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bedford Girls 5/6 lacrosse team notched their second win of the season against Weston this past Sunday on Sabourin Field at Bedford High...

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Bedford Citizen

Boston Marathon Results for Bedford Runners

Congratulations to all seven Bedford residents, and two former Bedfordians, who ran the 126th Boston Marathon with net finish times ranging from 2:45:32 to 5:56:10. Thanks to the B.A.A. and the marvels of technology for supplying the results, and for creating a race summary page for each athlete. Current Residents.
BEDFORD, MA
Western Iowa Today

Riverside and Griswold track squads participate at Lenox

(Lenox) The Riverside girls and Lenox boys won team titles in Lenox on Monday night. The Lady Dawgs got wins in the 100 Meter Dash and 100M Hurdles from Veronica Andusyshyn, 800 and 1500 from Carly Henderson, and 400 Meter Dash from Macy Woods. Winning relays were the 4X100 (Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson, Emma Gordon, Veronica Andrusyshyn), 4X200 (Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson), 4X400 (Macy Woods, Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson, Izzy Bluml), and 4X800 (Carly Henderson, Macy Woods, Veronica Schechinger, Elly Henderson).
LENOX, IA
The Bedford Citizen

Destination Imagination ~ Bedford’s 2021-2022 Season was Filled with Accomplishments

Creativity. Flexibility. Resilience in the face of setbacks. Collaborative problem-solving. Synthesizing different opinions and areas of expertise into a coherent whole. These skills have defined our collective character over the course of our two-year COVID pandemic… but for more than 100 Bedford students cultivating these lifelong traits has been considerably more fun. The Destination Imagination program (DI) is an interdisciplinary, project-based learning activity that integrates ways for students to access science, engineering, visual arts, and social-emotional learning opportunities, to name a few.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Students Earn Shawsheen Honors

Shawsheen Valley Technical High School has released the names of students who have achieved honor roll status for the third quarter of the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible for Honor Roll, students must receive a minimum grade of “B” in every course, and High Honor Roll achievers must receive an “A” in every course.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy