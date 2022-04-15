Lawsuit filed against Pinkin over Middlesex ballot draw

NEW YORK -- Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, the once popular Republican leader, is now a disbarred attorney and felon on his way to a lengthy prison sentence of 12 years, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday."It's just a very sad, painful day and we'll go on to the appeal," Mangano said.Mangano was found guilty of bribery and corruption in a kickback scheme, steering contracts to a former Oyster Bay restauranteur and longtime family friend, Harendra Singh, who gave Linda Mangano, the former county executive's wife, a "no show" job that paid $100,000 per year.Linda Mangano was found guilty of...

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO