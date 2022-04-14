ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

“Whatever You Speak, It Speaks About You” | Ericaism

By Get Up!
Praise 102.5
Praise 102.5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fepxK_0f9o0Keh00

What you say to yourself, about yourself is everything. If you speak life to yourself, you are right. If you speak death to yourself, you guessed it: you’re right. Erica challenges you to speak life to yourself.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

Proverbs 18:21 puts it this way: “ Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruits .” Matthew 21 and 22 say “ If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer . ” In Mark 11 you will read “ Have faith in God,” Jesus answered.  “Truly[f] I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what they say will happen, it will be done for them .”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Erica challenges you to speak life to yourself. It is extremely important to speak life into you and the people you surround yourself with. Never discredit your moments because what you think of you speaks everything! Listen to this Ericaism and continue to speak life because if Abraham got old and his eyes did not dim, that’s what you should declare over your life.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM :

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Spirit and Soul: Discovering a Personal Meaning

The feeling of spirit and soul can be expressed in our everyday lives. While spirituality is about religion for some, for others it is about connecting to an outside energy and finding meaning. It can be helpful to ask yourself what message you would want to tell the world and...
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Walking with Christ in assertiveness

We often sing the song What Did He Do? Have you ever asked yourself just what trait or characteristic Jesus had that aided Him in completing His God given mission?. Keep that in mind as we study this lesson on assertiveness. Assertiveness is: having the confidence to be clear about our wishes and needs, but without being aggressive. Paul made it clear in Ephesians 4:15; “But speaking the truth in love…”
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Erica Campbell
psychologytoday.com

Socrates’ Teachings and My Wife’s Annoyance: A Reflection

I often annoy my wife. Of course, I annoy her for the typical reasons that any man would normally annoy his wife, but I also annoy her for another reason. When she makes a statement or indicates that we should act in a certain way, I sometimes question her or request a rationale. Often, I know I’ve gone wrong before I even utter the last word of my sentence. I often apologize, explaining that it’s an “occupational hazard”… and other times, I don’t, in which case, she knows what I’m doing and lets it go.
RELIGION
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
marriage.com

10 Things That Will Happen When You Meet the Right Person

If you are in a relationship, you’ve probably wondered whether you are dating the right person. There are a lot of benefits of being with the right man, especially if you are looking for a long-term relationship leading to marriage. But how do you know you have found the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton University
psychologytoday.com

Do This When Anxiety Feels Overwhelming

Fighting anxiety usually worsens it, but when anxiety is accepted and experienced, it tends to dissipate. Acceptance of anxiety should not be practiced with the intent of avoiding the feeling, but instead as a way of increasing one's tolerance for it. Movement helps reduce extreme levels of anxiety by shifting...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
SONY
The Fordham Observer

Ask Em: Should I Get Back With My Ex?

Should I take back my ex? I recently got over our break-up, but now my ex has reached out to me again. They want to try and make things work, and they apologized for the problems in our relationship in the past. Is it worth trying to reconnect with someone I love, or should I look forward to the future?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Charleston Press

Longtime White history professor, who had been making a mockery of the Black Lives Matter Movement in the past, hung black doll from a cord of a pull-down projector screen at the front of the classroom

Two weeks ago, we reported about an incident that happened mid-March during classes when a professor was caught on camera saying the N-word at least twice and calling his students morons. The professor knew that some of his students might be recording him, but he obviously didn’t care saying “If you’re recording me, I don’t care because I’m tired of it.” This incident sparked a lot of debate online and among the local community.
SOCIETY
People

Mom Speaks Out After Surviving Tornado That Killed Her Husband and 2 Kids: 'You Just Have to Keep Going'

A Missouri mom and her 8-year-old son are determined to honor the memories of their family members who died earlier this month after a tornado swept through central Iowa. Kuri Bolger, who was hospitalized with severe injuries, lost her husband Michael, 37, their daughter Kinlee, 5, and son Owen, 2, as well as her 63-year-old mother, Melissa Bazley, when the tornado hit on March 5, according to the Associated Press.
MISSOURI STATE
psychologytoday.com

Why Kids Engage in Negative Self-Talk And What You Can Do

In these moments, children rarely mean exactly what they say. They are in a highly-charged state, flooded with emotions. It is important to avoid trying to talk kids out of their difficult emotions, which does not make the feelings go away. Children need us to seek to understand the meaning...
KIDS
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Prayers and Thoughts

Intercessory prayer is a popular superstition. Psychology can help explain why people believe in that for which there is no evidence. Prayer has hidden benefits for its provider. An unscientific reasoner will be guided by a confused recollection of crude experience. –F. Galton (1872) The title of this post...
RELIGION
Praise 102.5

Praise 102.5

58
Followers
425
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's inspiration station!

 https://mypraiseatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy