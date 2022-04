CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Gov. Reynolds announced that the State of Iowa is donating 146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests to Ukraine. The donations are excess expired equipment from the Iowa Department of Public Safety and 18 other police departments across the state. The State is working with the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago in order to properly facilitate shipping the items to Ukraine.

IOWA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO