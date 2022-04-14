LAPS Notice Of Possible Quorum: Monday April 18

We'll finally see sun Friday along with warmer temperatures. Springfield non-profit pushes for federal transparency, more research, for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. A Springfield advocacy group is raising awareness of colorectal cancer among young adults for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 6 hours ago. Clouds and showers, along with a...
— Mental Health & Recovery Board of Ashland County will have a board meeting 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting :https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86159882921
This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: NOTICE
The Cumberland County manager is taking issue with an associate school superintendent’s characterization of the county’s response to a resolution on school construction.
The county Board of Education passed a resolution Tuesday asking the county for more than $470 million to replace and renovate schools over the next five years. The vote for...
LEONARDTOWN, MD (April 13, 2022) – On April 8, 2022, during National Public Health Week the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) recognized outstanding team members who have excelled in their efforts to provide public health services to the community. “Public health serves a critical role in our everyday lives, even if much of what we […]
The post SMCHD Honors Partners For COVID-19 Pandemic Response Efforts appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Comments / 0