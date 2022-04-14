ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

LAPS Notice Of Possible Quorum: Monday April 18

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 2 days ago

Members of the Los Alamos School Board may attend the...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Times-Gazette

NOTICE

— Mental Health & Recovery Board of Ashland County will have a board meeting 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting :https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86159882921 This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: NOTICE
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
The Fayetteville Observer

Cumberland County manager: Staff did not approve wording of school construction resolution

The Cumberland County manager is taking issue with an associate school superintendent’s characterization of the county’s response to a resolution on school construction. The county Board of Education passed a resolution Tuesday asking the county for more than $470 million to replace and renovate schools over the next five years. The vote for...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCHD Honors Partners For COVID-19 Pandemic Response Efforts

LEONARDTOWN, MD (April 13, 2022) – On April 8, 2022, during National Public Health Week the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) recognized outstanding team members who have excelled in their efforts to provide public health services to the community.  “Public health serves a critical role in our everyday lives, even if much of what we […] The post SMCHD Honors Partners For COVID-19 Pandemic Response Efforts appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy