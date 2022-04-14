ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

E-cigs using synthetic nicotine now under FDA oversight

By Fox Wilmington
 2 days ago

U.S. regulators will soon begin cracking down on vaping companies using a now-closed loophole, including a line of fruit-flavored e-cigarettes that have become teenagers’ top choice. Under a law taking effect Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration can regulate e-cigarettes and similar products that use synthetic nicotine. The...

Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Pfizer, Moderna say it's time for another Covid vaccine booster. Experts aren't sure.

Is it time for yet another Covid-19 booster shot? Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna seem to think so, but some vaccine experts aren't so sure. The drugmakers' requests for a fourth dose, filed to the Food and Drug Administration this week, are likely to add fuel to the debate among scientists about whether an additional vaccine dose is necessary, and if so, whether it should be a new shot and only for certain groups.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
UPI News

FDA authorizes several tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized several tobacco-flavored vaping products made by the company Logic on Thursday, and added that it would soon announce whether other big-name brands can continue to sell their products in this country. The agency said it has acted on approximately 99% of the nearly...
HEALTH
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
Fatherly

Two More At-Home COVID-19 Tests Have Been Recalled by FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for two more COVID-19 tests. The agency is urging people to check the rapid tests they have at home as these two new recalls are “the most serious type,” where use could lead to “serious injuries or death.” For the record, no injuries have been reported in the use of the tests. But they do bring out false positives and negatives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Over-the-counter drugs recalled due to child poisoning risk

Several PhysiciansCare brand over-the-counter drugs have been recalled because the packaging is not child resistant, according to an independent federal regulatory agency. Acme United Corporation's recall includes 165,000 units of PhysiciansCare Aspirin, Extra Strength Non Aspirin, Extra Strength Pain Reliever, Ibuprofen, Medication Station and Multi-Pack over-the-counter drugs, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

How At Home COVID-19 Tests Can Be Harmful, According To The FDA

At-home COVID-19 tests authorized by the Food and Drug Administration can potentially be harmful, the agency said in a press release Friday. “Incorrect use of FDA authorized at-home COVID-19 tests can cause harm,” it explained. “The liquid solution in some tests may contain chemicals like sodium azide, which may cause harm if swallowed or if it comes in contact with skin, nose, mouth, or eyes.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for fourth COVID-19 shot

Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine. The biotech company wrote in a release that it had requested the agency amend the emergency use authorization (EUA) to allow for the additional booster in adults ages 18 years and older who have received an initial booster of any of the authorized or approved vaccines.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
Futurity

E-cigarettes reversed 20 years of decline in teen nicotine use

The number of adolescents who have attempted to quit e-cigarettes and failed has grown with the rapid increase of teen e-cigarette use in the past five years, according to a new study. The findings suggest, however, that e-cigarette use has reversed a two decade-long decline among youth who made attempts...
HEALTH
Health

FDA Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster Dose For People 50 and Older

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a second booster dose of either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine—Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna—for older Americans and immunocompromised people. The authorization, which came Tuesday, will make the additional doses available to certain populations that are at a higher risk of severe disease, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Eye Drops Will Be Regulated by FDA as Drug-Device Combinations

Eye drops and other ophthalmic drugs long regulated by the FDA as drugs will soon be considered drug-device combination products, according to final guidance released Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration said the change will apply to pending applications, approved ophthalmic products, and over-the-counter drugs. The guidance is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to revisit regulations for drug-device combination products—a process that industry trade groups and some attorneys have said will create unnecessary work for companies to comply with new sets of requirements.
HEALTH
eenews.net

Companies, not FDA, approve most chemicals in food

Roughly 99 percent of chemicals added to food since 2000 were approved for use by the chemical and food industry — not federal regulators — according to a new analysis from the Environmental Working Group. The analysis takes aim at a little-known loophole in laws governing the Food...
FOOD SAFETY
biospace.com

FDA Cracks Down on Illegal Sales of Adderall, CBD Claims

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf/Win McNamee via Getty Images. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sprung into action, cracking down on the illegal sales of Adderall, a drug for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as on CBD companies making claims their products are effective treatments or cures for COVID-19.
U.S. POLITICS
WBAL Radio

Moderna will seek FDA emergency use authorization for its vaccine in kids under 6

(NEW YORK) -- Moderna said it plans to seek emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine in children under age 6. The company released clinical trial data Wednesday showing neutralizing antibody levels were similar to those seen in adults. The vaccine in children...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Tobacco and nicotine use

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 19 (2022) Cite this article. Tobacco smoking is a major determinant of preventable morbidity and mortality worldwide. More than a billion people smoke, and without major increases in cessation, at least half will die prematurely from tobacco-related complications. In addition, people who smoke have a significant reduction in their quality of life. Neurobiological findings have identified the mechanisms by which nicotine in tobacco affects the brain reward system and causes addiction. These brain changes contribute to the maintenance of nicotine or tobacco use despite knowledge of its negative consequences, a hallmark of addiction. Effective approaches to screen, prevent and treat tobacco use can be widely implemented to limit tobacco's effect on individuals and society. The effectiveness of psychosocial and pharmacological interventions in helping people quit smoking has been demonstrated. As the majority of people who smoke ultimately relapse, it is important to enhance the reach of available interventions and to continue to develop novel interventions. These efforts associated with innovative policy regulations (aimed at reducing nicotine content or eliminating tobacco products) have the potential to reduce the prevalence of tobacco and nicotine use and their enormous adverse impact on population health.
HEALTH

