BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO