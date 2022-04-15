Don’t get fooled by fake repair companies after damaging storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tornado warned storms, high winds, and flooding ripped through parts of the Mid-South this week.

It means many people are left with damage to their homes. But, even in times like these, there are still people who want to take advantage.

Tree on house in Tunica A tree crushed a Tunica house after strong winds blew through. Luckily, no one was injured. (WHBQ)

Getting insurance companies involved to help deal with the damage is often the next step, but the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South said homeowners should be careful.

After any natural disaster or major storm, Daniel Irwin with the BBB of the Mid-South said they always see a lot of questionable roofers and tree trimming companies coming in from out of town looking to make a quick buck.

Oftentimes, he said, these ‘companies’ leave without doing the work at all, or they won’t finish the job and leave you without a way of contacting them.

Irwin said you should be wary of any company that shows up at your door asking to make repairs.

“Most reputable businesses are too busy to solicit work in this manner. So, just take that with a grain of salt,” he said. “A real, reputable company is not going to just show up at your door. They are busy getting bids. They aren’t going to have time to just swing by.”

Irwin said you should take the time to seek out reputable companies and get multiple bids, so you know what a good price to pay is.

He said you should also request a written contract detailing all services and advises you to never pay in advance.

