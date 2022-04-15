ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Don’t get fooled by fake repair companies after damaging storms

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tornado warned storms, high winds, and flooding ripped through parts of the Mid-South this week.

It means many people are left with damage to their homes. But, even in times like these, there are still people who want to take advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSZtB_0f9nsdum00
Tree on house in Tunica A tree crushed a Tunica house after strong winds blew through. Luckily, no one was injured. (WHBQ)

Getting insurance companies involved to help deal with the damage is often the next step, but the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South said homeowners should be careful.

After any natural disaster or major storm, Daniel Irwin with the BBB of the Mid-South said they always see a lot of questionable roofers and tree trimming companies coming in from out of town looking to make a quick buck.

Oftentimes, he said, these ‘companies’ leave without doing the work at all, or they won’t finish the job and leave you without a way of contacting them.

Irwin said you should be wary of any company that shows up at your door asking to make repairs.

“Most reputable businesses are too busy to solicit work in this manner. So, just take that with a grain of salt,” he said. “A real, reputable company is not going to just show up at your door. They are busy getting bids. They aren’t going to have time to just swing by.”

Irwin said you should take the time to seek out reputable companies and get multiple bids, so you know what a good price to pay is.

He said you should also request a written contract detailing all services and advises you to never pay in advance.

The phone # in the Habitat homes for seniors story is incorrect; I have been giving everyone that calls the number to their office, which is 901.761.4771.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Dangerous weather leaves damage across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms blew through Memphis and surrounding areas with wind gusts up to 70 mph. The downpour and damaging winds wreaked havoc on parts of the Mid-South. Flooding at Macon Rd. and North Holmes St. in Memphis left several cars stalled. FOX13 saw dozens of cars drive into the swimming pool that was the intersection. At least five had to be towed out, taking part of the flash flood with them in the form of water covering their floorboards.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Damage, outages widespread after storms slam Alcorn County

CORINTH, Miss.– Wednesday’s storm left its mark across Alcorn County, but most dramatically in Corinth, where high winds ripped away roofing and brought trees and power lines down. “By the grace of god she’s alive. There’s one, little bitty hole that she was in. Everything else was on top of her,” said Johnny Harris. Johnny […]
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
MyArkLaMiss

A Confirmed Tornado Touches Down in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, MS (KTVE/KARD) – A confirmed tornado touched down near Vicksburg, Mississippi on Tuesday as a part of the severe storms in the area. One of the areas hit the hardest was the Eagle Lake region just northwest of the city where the tornado was caught on camera by a local resident. “I ran inside […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Is Tornado Alley shifting to Mississippi?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska have been the heart of Tornado Alley for decades. Tornado Alley is a section of the United States where tornadoes are most frequent. But is that section shifting to the Southeast? A newly published article on EarthSky.org shows that tornadoes have shifted eastward, away from Tornado Alley […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Extreme Weather
WJTV 12

Three injuries reported from severe storms in Mississippi on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are working with counties to assess damage from the Wednesday, April 13 storms. Three injuries have been reported in Tippah County. Damage has been reported in 12 counties, so far. MEMA officials believe data may change as damage assessments continue. The following counties […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
WBAY Green Bay

WPS describes “significant damage” after icy spring storm

NORTHERN WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Crews have restored power to thousands of customers in northern Wisconsin following an icy winter storm. Wisconsin Public Service says hard-hit areas include Minocqua, Rhinelander, Wausaukee and Wabeno. “WPS crews are seeing significant damage, including downed power lines and tree limbs that have fallen into electric...
GREEN BAY, WI
KPVI Newschannel 6

Damage, injuries reported in Texas after storms pushed through overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. - Scattered reports of damage and injuries were reported early Tuesday as severe storms pushed through the ArkLaTex. Late Monday a number of watches and warnings were issued by the National Weather Service-Shreveport as the system entered the area. Reports indicate damage to mobile homes and RVs in...
ENVIRONMENT
WATN Local Memphis

Multiple trees, power lines down in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — There are multiple trees and power lines down in DeSoto County after severe weather rolled through the Mid-South on Wednesday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, the following roads are closed as of 6:27 p.m.:. Newell Road between Highway 301 and Highway 304. Bramble...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Zoo officials say missing wallaby found safe in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing marsupial who was unaccounted for following strong storms in Memphis on Wednesday has been found safe at the zoo. In a Facebook post, the Memphis Zoo said the wallaby was found in the service yard on zoo property. Attached to the post were photos, one of which shows wallaby footprints, which zookeepers spotted and led them to the missing animal.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
97K+
Followers
98K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy