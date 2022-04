President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden celebrated Easter with the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday April 18. The celebration was a sweet family occasion for all the estimated 30,000 kids and parents who came out and got to participate! Jill looked incredibly festive as she sported a deep purple coat over a pink floral arrangement, while welcoming families to the first Egg Roll since 2019. “Welcome to the Easter Egg Roll! The President and I are so excited that you are here,” she said, shortly before introducing her husband. “For generations, presidents and first ladies and kids just like you celebrated the Easter Egg Roll together. Racing and making crafts, reading books, and of course, meeting the Easter Bunny.”

