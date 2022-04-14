Dania is Inspired by the Tides

- - - One thing that has always impressed me about filmmakers like Andrei Tarkovsky and Béla Tarr - known for using slow moving, wide-angle shots - is the trust they place in their audience. To linger on a landscape or fixate on slowly unfolding action is to welcome the viewer into a meditative space. A creator must have exceptional faith in their material to embrace such an approach because it carries the risk of boring an audience accustomed to the frequent scene-shifting that's the basis for so much popular movie making. The same holds true for video games. In a medium, more often than not, associated with histrionic action, games like "FAR: Changing Tides" tend to stand out. Like its predecessor "FAR: Lone Sail," the new game makes a virtue of quietude.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 DAYS AGO