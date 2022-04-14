ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania is Inspired by the Tides

By Angelo Dell" Olio
archiproducts.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article14/04/2022 - Dania is inspired by the tides: a Momocca collection consisting of fully configurable chairs and tables. A collection of wooden chairs and tables: the curved design of the chairs creates a wave between backrest and seat. Its finish navigates between natural oak or walnut wood,...

www.archiproducts.com

