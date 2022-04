Metuchen, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, was an 8-3 winner over Iselin Kennedy on Saturday in Metuchen. The win kept Metuchen perfect on the season at 8-0. Metuchen scored twice in the first inning to take a lead, and after Iselin Kennedy got all three of its runs on the day in the third inning, Metuchen answered with two in its half of the inning and led the rest of the way, adding four in the sixth.

METUCHEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO