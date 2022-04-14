ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizzo is back! Since her critically acclaimed Grammy-winning album, 2019’s Cuz I Love You, Lizzo released a summer 2021 collaboration with Cardi B, “Rumors,” and launched her Yitty shapewear line. Now, Lizzo has returned to us with a brand-new single, “About Damn Time,” a funk-pop cut with tons of instant-classic Lizzo-isms...

www.stereogum.com

papermag.com

Lizzo Is Back and It's 'About Damn Time'

It's been a hot minute since Lizzo dropped her Grammy Award-winning album Cuz I Love You and cemented herself as a household name. And while tracks like "Truth Hurts," "Good As Hell" and "Jerome" have been more than enough to keep us fed for the past few years, even Lizzo agrees that it's about time for something new.
Zane Lowe
Lizzo
Cardi B
Stereogum

Cardi B Teams With Kay Flock For New Bronx Drill Anthem “Shake It”

Before she became a pop star, Cardi B came up by spitting gang shit over hard beats in YouTube videos. Cardi’s pre-“Bodak Yellow” music isn’t that far removed from the Chicago drill that was still bubbling at the time. Drill has changed a lot since then, and one particular drill subgenre has become the dominant rap sound of the Bronx, Cardi’s home borough. Today, Cardi has teamed up with a bunch of young Bronx drill rappers to put her own spin on that ever-changing sound.
BRONX, NY
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ on Prime Video, An Exuberant Reality Comp About Full-Figured Dancers Doing It For Themselves

Lizzo is your host for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Prime Video, an eight-part reality competition series that intends to net the hit singer and rapper some fresh talent for her touring crew of backup dancers. “Girls that look like me simply don’t get representation,” Lizzo says of her search through official dancer channels; thus, she’s taken the hunt for talent into her own capable hands. “Are you ready for that jiggle, that wiggle, and everything in the middle?” Take it away, Lizzo.
THEATER & DANCE
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Stereogum

Nightlands – “Moonshine”

The War On Drugs bassist Dave Hartley has announced a new album under his Nightlands moniker. Titled Moonshine, Hartley’s new project is out in July and follows 2017’s I Can Feel The Night Around Me. Today, Hartley is sharing the album’s title track, which also has a music video by Daniel Fox and Ray Lynch.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Wild Pink - "Q. Degraw" On the first song of Wild Pink’s next era, John Ross sings with the same tender gentleness he’s always brought to the band, and the music unfolds with a familiar sense of grandeur. Yet “Q. Degraw” is such a distinct departure from Wild Pink’s A Billion Little Lights material that you can see why Ross has marked it off as something new. This is a song about struggling with health problems — “I’ve been to hell and back again,” Ross sings, from under piles of distortion. Fittingly, it’s darker and heavier than the prior record’s awestruck symphonies, its first few barebones strums quickly subsumed into the sounds of glacial post-rock and heavy shoegaze. There’s still a lot of light in this music, though, the sound of epiphany fighting its way through the darkness. “I know you’ve been to hell, too,” Ross confides near the end. “And I love you so much/ That I don’t want to end up like you.” —Chris.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Tess Parks – “Do You Pray?”

The London-based psych rocker Tess Parks has some great song titles. Her upcoming And Those Who Were Seen Dancing has already yielded the singles “Happy Birthday Forever” and “Brexit At Tiffany’s,” and today she adds “Do You Pray?” It’s a swirling storm of a song built around a heavy, bluesy classic rock groove that will likely appeal to fans of Parks’ longtime collaborator Anton Newcombe. “We went dancing all of last year,” Parks rasps under her breath, while also interpolating a couple traditionals you may recognize.
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Krist Novoselic, Kim Thayil, & Matt Cameron Unveil Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret, Release Surprise Debut Album

Some of the most iconic musicians in grunge history have gotten together to form a new band, and they’ve just released their debut album, without even so much as announcing the band’s existence ahead of time. The new supergroup 3rd Secret features Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron. Just by itself, then, this new band includes members of the three biggest and most important grunge bands of all time. 3rd Secret’s membership also includes Bubba DuPree, guitarist for the messy, intense, and vastly influential early-’80s DC hardcore band Void, and singers Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, both of whom are in Novoselic’s other band Giants In The Trees.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

PONY Joins The Cast Of My Little Pony

Sam Bielanski heads up the Toronto power-pop band PONY, who released their debut album TV Baby earlier this year. Now she’s getting involved with a different sort of pony: Bielanski is part of the cast of a new My Little Pony series called Tell Your Tale, which is currently rolling out on YouTube on a weekly basis.
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

Mickie James Addresses Photo With Fan That Received Criticism

Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
WWE
Stereogum

Billie Eilish Stars In New The Simpsons Short Out Next Week

Billie Eilish is starring in a new The Simpsons short, which will be released through Disney+ next week on April 22. The short is called “When Billie Met Lisa,” and it’s the fourth in a series of The Simpsons shorts produced exclusively for the streaming service. Here’s the plot description: “Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.”
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Hear Guided By Voices’ New Big Star Tribute Single “Alex Bell”

Big Star and Guided By Voices are two of the greatest, most influential guitar-pop groups in underground rock history. Today the latter has paid tribute to the former with a new single. Five minutes long and comprising multiple non-repeated sections, it feels almost like several GBV songs stitched together. “Alex...
MUSIC

