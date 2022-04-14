Skagit County man charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting death

A Skagit County man was charged with manslaughter Thursday, in connection to what the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office believes was an accidental shooting death.

Maxwell Guy Kersey-Eden, 36, pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

On April 1, Kersey-Eden and friend Zane Morgan Sobjack, of Whatcom County, were at Kersey-Eden’s home north of Sedro-Woolley playing video games and drinking alcohol, according to court documents.

A roommate, who was in another room, reported hearing a gunshot about 9 p.m. and went to see what happened. She said she saw the 35-year-old Sobjack bleeding from the head, and Kersey-Eden sitting, seemingly in shock.

Kersey-Eden had a handgun with him.

The roommate reported she did not hear the two men arguing before hearing the gunshot, documents state.

Sobjack was dead before law enforcement arrived, according to the documents.

Kersey-Eden was transported to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, where he admitted to shooting and killing his friend, according to police.

Kersey-Eden is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $500,000 bail.