Oregon Ducks sprinter Micah Williams clocked a world-leading 9.83 seconds in the 100 meters on Saturday to win the invitational event at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California. Even though Williams’ time was wind-aided (plus-2.5), it still is a personal best and is tied for the seventh-fastest all-conditions time...

WALNUT, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO