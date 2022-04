At the Casper City Council meeting on Tuesday, the council agreed to have city manager Carter Napier consider a cost of living (COLA) and step increase for city employees. Napier showed to the council what impact on the budget a COLA and step increase would have, with the cost to the city being up to $2,476,942 if there's a 3% COLA increase and a 5% step increase.

