Kennewick, WA

Researchers use genetics to make precision pesticides

By CHARLES H. FEATHERSTONE
basinbusinessjournal.com
 2 days ago

KENNEWICK — As researchers plumb the depths of biochemistry and genetics, they are discovering new ways to deal with the pests that plague agriculture. In fact, discoveries in how RNA — ribonucleic acid — is turned on and off to produce the proteins needed by living organisms is beginning to bear...

basinbusinessjournal.com

Shropshire Star

Researchers reverse ageing in human cells by 30 years – study

Experts suggest that, while in their early stages, the findings could eventually revolutionise regenerative medicine. Researchers have reversed ageing in human skin cells by 30 years, according to a new study. Scientists say they have developed a method to time jump human skin cells by three decades – longer than...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers reveal novel role of Argonaute proteins in regulating protein quality control

The miRNA-mediated gene silencing and the ubiquitin-mediated protein quality control represent two fundamental mechanisms for controlling gene expression. However, little is known about how these processes are coupled to regulate gene expression. In a recent issue of Molecular Cell, researchers led by Sun Qinmiao from the Institute of Zoology of...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Using MPRA to determine links between genetic variants and human phenotypes

A team of researchers at Stanford University has found a significant subset of allele-independent regulatory sites that have multiple causal variants in linkage disequilibrium. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes how they applied a massively parallel reporter assay (MPRA) to certain parts of the human genome to look for links between genetic variants and certain human phenotypes.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Dangerous Immune Response in Obesity Revealed

Overweight and obesity are among the biggest health challenges of the 21st century, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Almost 60 percent of Germans are considered overweight, while 25 percent are obese. Moreover, being overweight often triggers severe secondary diseases such as diabetes, arteriosclerosis, or heart attacks. What troubles...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Pesticides#Genetics#Messenger Rna#Gm#Greenlight Biosciences
technologynetworks.com

A New Way To Detect Aggressive Cancer Cells

Metastases in cancer are often caused by a few abnormal cells. These behave more aggressively than the other cancer cells in a tumour. Miao-Ping Chien and Daan Brinks are working together, from two different universities, on a method to detect these cells. Their research has now been published in Nature.
CANCER
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
scitechdaily.com

Saliva Testing for COVID-19 Is Quicker and Safer Than Nasal Swabs

Genetic testing of saliva samples identifies the SARS-CoV-2 virus more quickly than testing of nasal swabs. The research is published today (March 21, 2022) in Microbiology Spectrum, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology. “That is important because people can spread COVID-19 before they know that they have it,”...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

CAR T cells suppress GI solid tumor cells, without toxicity to healthy tissue, in preclinical research

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells can be remarkably effective in treating leukemias and lymphomas, but there are no successful immunotherapies for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) yet. Researchers at Penn Medicine have discovered that CAR-T cells directed to a tumor antigen, CDH17, a cell surface marker expressed on both NETs and GICs but also found on healthy tissues, eliminated GICs in several preclinical models without toxicity to normal tissues in multiple mouse organs, including the small intestine and colon. The results from this study, the first to target CDH17 in neuroendocrine tumors, suggest a new class of tumor associated antigens accessible to CAR-T cells in tumors but sequestered from CAR-T cells in healthy tissues.
CANCER
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Fox5 KVVU

UNLV researchers make extraterrestrial discovery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Extraterrestrial ice? That’s right, some rebel researchers discovered a new form of frozen water, that could exist on another planet. The scientists says the conditions to create this ice would be hard to find on earth’s surface, but it could be seen on water-rich planets outside of our solar system.
ASTRONOMY
MedicalXpress

Researchers explore therapeutic uses of ketamine

First manufactured more than 50 years ago, ketamine is a fast-acting dissociative anesthetic often used in veterinary and emergency medicine. Ketamine also has a history of being an illicit party drug. Now, ketamine is getting a closer look. Researchers from UBC Okanagan and the University of Exeter have identified ketamine...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Researchers discover yeast self-destruct pathway

The cells of some yeast species undergo what appears to be a self-destruct process following certain kinds of stress, according to a new study from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The findings suggest that these single-celled organisms, thought to be among the earliest forms of...
CANCER
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?

