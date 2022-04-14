ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Anthonio and A.J. McKee

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong Beach's A.J. McKee is one of the rising stars in all of mixed martial arts and defends...

www.cbsnews.com

bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen says Colby Covington should make demands for potential Khamzat Chimaev fight: “Colby is gonna have to put his foot down”

Chael Sonnen has shared his thoughts on a potential Colby Covington vs Khamzat Chimaev match-up. Khamzat Chimaev is coming off a victory over Gilbert Burns at this past Saturday’s UFC 273 event in Jacksonville, Florida. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) defeated Burns (20-5 MMA) by unanimous decision, enabling the Swede to keep his undefeated record.
UFC
mmanews.com

Junior dos Santos Warns Tyson Fury Of Making Transition To MMA

Junior dos Santos doesn’t think Tyson Fury would do well in MMA. Fury is the current WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion and is set to face Dillian Whyte on April 23 in a very intriguing matchup. He has said this will be his retirement fight but he has hinted about doing special fights or even an MMA fight, but former UFC heavyweight champion, Junior dos Santos doesn’t think that would go well for him.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Former UFC Title Challenger Marlon Moraes Retires From MMA

Marlon Moraes has retired from MMA. On Wednesday, John Morgan of The Underground reported that Moraes has retired from the sport of MMA. Moraes put out a written statement thanking everyone. “I want to thank everyone — Sean Shelby, Dana White and the UFC for giving me so many opportunities,”...
UFC
TMZ.com

Belal Muhammad's Gunning To Hand Khamzat Chimaev First Ever Loss

UFC contender Belal Muhammad says Khamzat Chimaev proved he's the real deal in his battle with bonafide title contender Gilbert Burns ... and now the 6th ranked welterweight says he's aiming to be the man who ruins Borz's undefeated record. "[Khamzat] fought with the #2 guy in the world in...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul says it’s ‘undeniable’ that he scores one UFC fight: ‘Dana seems open to it’

The Jake Paul experiment is still ongoing and could soon trickle over into mixed martial arts (MMA). While the social media star is still doing his best to become a legitimate boxer Paul has already hinted at an eventual move from the ring to the cage. Rumors have swirled as to which promotions would be interested in giving Paul a chance to compete in MMA and well-known organizations like Bellator MMA and Professional Fighters League (PFL) have risen to the top.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Pros react to A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire 2 at Bellator 277

Tonight’s Bellator 277 event was headlined by a featherweight title fight rematch between A.J. McKee and Patricio Freire. McKee (18-1 MMA, 18-1 BMMA) was looking to earn his first career title defense when he squared off with ‘Pitbull’ for a second time this evening. ‘The Mercenary’ had won 5 of his previous 7 bouts in the very first round ahead of tonight’s affair.
COMBAT SPORTS

