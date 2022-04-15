ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ed Buck: Democratic donor jailed for 30 years for giving fatal overdoses to young Black men

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWu50_0f9nDajK00

A prominent Democratic donor was jailed for 30 years for giving fatal overdoses to young Black men at his home in California .

Ed Buck , 67, was convicted last year for a string of drugs and sex crimes, which included providing lethal doses of methamphetamine to two men at his apartment in West Hollywood.

A court heard how for more than a decade he had brought men who were homeless, addicts or sex workers, back to his home for “party and play” sessions, in which he sexually assaulted them after giving them the drugs.

A jury convicted Buck of felonies that included including distributing methamphetamine resulting in death, and enticement to cross state lines to engage in prostitution. Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean died in separate incidents in July 2017 and January 2019.

His lawyers had asked US District Judge Christina Snyder to give him a sentence that would allow him to return to society, but prosecutors had asked for him to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“If Buck were ever released he would feed his compulsion to inject others until the day he died,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

During Thursday’s sentencing, Buck offered his “condolences” to the families of his victims but continued to deny he was responsible for their deaths.

“Their deaths were tragic but I did not cause their deaths,” Buck said.

He told the court how he had spent his life suporting gay and animal rights and asked the judge to “take a look at my life in total” and not “the horrible caricature” he had been described as in court.

“Buck used his money and privilege to exploit the wealth and power imbalances between himself and his victims, who were unhoused, destitute, and/or struggling with addiction,” Assistant US Attorney Chelsea Norell wrote in a court filing.

“He spent thousands of dollars on drugs and party and play sessions that destroyed lives and bred insidious addictions.”

Buck has donated more than more than $500,000 to mostly Democratic causes and served as one of California’s Electoral College members in 2016.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Massachusetts woman claims she was impregnated with wrong embryo during $12,000 IVF treatment in lawsuit against SAME fertility specialist who mistakenly switched two different families' embryos more than 20 years ago

A Massachusetts couple seeking to get pregnant discovered the woman was carrying a stranger's embryo and is suing their fertility clinic and its staff, including a specialist who was responsible for a similar mix-up in the 1990s. The woman, known only as Jane Doe, became pregnant in July 2021 after...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Buck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Drug Overdose#Prostitution#Democratic
Gillian Sisley

Woman Calls Police on Boyfriend's Family for Trespassing

Does calling the police on a partner's family members cross the line?. Crimes are committed every single day in the US. Data shows that over 7 million arrests happen every year, with many more crimes than that taking place without the perpetrators being caught or reports being filed.
Daily Mail

Missing seven-year-old Harmony Montgomery's jailed father is indicted on assault charge 'for hitting her and giving her a black eye' around the time she was last seen

The father of Harmony Montgomery, who disappeared in 2019 at age 5, has been formally indicted on an assault charge for allegedly punching her in the face before her disappearance, the attorney general’s office said Friday. Adam Montgomery, of New Hampshire, who has been jailed since January, had custody...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBCMontana

Billings woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth, fentanyl

BILLINGS, Mont. — Elizabeth Ardelle Grace Ronshaugen, 29, has pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and 9,000 fentanyl pills. Ronshaugen faces a mandatory 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine and five years supervised release. The following was sent out by the Department of Justice:. A...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
92.7 WOBM

Galloway Township, NJ drug dealer pleads guilty to causing fatal overdose

A Galloway Township drug dealer, who ruthlessly dealt a man the deadly combination of heroin mixed with fentanyl, has now pleaded guilty to causing his death. Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced on Monday that 56-year old Brian Whitted pleaded guilty to first-degree Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death, second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin along with co-defendant Emery Chapman, and second-degree Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin for his role in causing the 2018 fatal overdose of 59-year-old Anthony Tamburelli, also of Galloway Township.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Complex

Man Charged After 12-Year-Old Nephew’s Fatal Fentanyl Overdose, Allegedly Made Child Clean Drug Lab

A New Jersey man was arrested this week in connection with his 12-year-old nephew’s fentanyl overdose. According to NJ.com, the boy was found unresponsive on his school bus Jan. 24. A school nurse and emergency personnel tried to resuscitate the child before he was transferred to a hospital in the Washington Township and then to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he died eight days later. The medical examiner’s office determined he died from fentanyl intoxication.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGW

Searching for missing son, Hillsboro father fears drug decriminalization made situation worse

HILLSBORO, Ore — Editor's note: KGW has chosen to omit the family's surname from this story to protect their privacy. Across Hillsboro and Beaverton, a desperate father has been pounding the pavement looking for his 15-year-old son, who recently ran away from home. David hopes to post enough fliers around Hillsboro and Beaverton that someone finds and recognizes his son so they can bring Andrew home.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Independent

The Independent

609K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy