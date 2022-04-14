ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Memes Go Viral After ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Breakup Rumors Spark

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 3 days ago
Rumors about A$AP Rocky and Rihanna unceremoniously splitting have the internet going nuts and Drake memes are going viral as a result. On Thursday (April 14), social media became abuzz after reports began to circulate that pregnant Rihanna and her unborn child's father A$AP Rocky had called it quits. The stunning...

