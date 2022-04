Jordan Rhodes, the former Middlesbrough striker, returned to the Riverside to help Huddersfield to a 2-0 win that keeps their hopes of a top-two finish alive. Rhodes, who never scored on home turf during his time at Boro between February 2016 and July 2017, set up Naby Sarr’s opener four minutes before the break. The 32-year-old then scored only his second of the season on the hour to secure the victory that keeps Huddersfield in touch with second-placed Bournemouth.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO