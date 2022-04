Paige Schultz and Makenna Spak both hit home runs as Steinert, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-0, at Hillcrest Park in Readington. Schutlz tallied three RBI on the day while Spak, who 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, drove in two. Jayci Conover also singled and scored for Steinert, which improved to 7-1 on the season. Steinert had six hits as a team and overcame four errors defensively.

