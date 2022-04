According to the National MS Society, it’s estimated that roughly a million people over the age of 18 are living with multiple sclerosis in the United States. “Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune condition where a person’s immune system incorrectly attacks their own body. Specifically the central nervous system is affected, which includes the brain, spinal cord and the nerves which provide us with vision, the optic nerves,” said Brian Wong, MD, neuro-immunologist with Hartford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute and co-director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center in Southington.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 27 DAYS AGO