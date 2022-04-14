ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers address receiving issues by signing Sammy Watkins

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzkgV_0f9n0H0X00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Sammy Watkins is heading to Green Bay as the Packers attempt to rebuild their receiving corps after trading All-Pro Davante Adams.

General manager Brian Gutekunst Thursday announced the signing of Watkins. The Packers have needed to upgrade at receiver since trading Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first-round pick and a second-round selection in the draft at the end of the month.

Watkins, who turns 29 in two months, was drafted by Buffalo in 2014 with the No. 4 overall pick after a stellar career at Clemson. He has 348 catches for 5,059 yards and 34 touchdowns, but much of that production came early in his career before he was hampered by injuries.

Watkins caught 65 passes for 982 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, and he followed that up with 60 receptions for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns in 2015.

But he has exceeded 600 yards receiving just once in the six seasons since. He hasn’t caught more than three touchdown passes in a season since 2017, when he scored eight times with the Los Angeles Rams. Packers coach Matt LaFleur was the Rams' offensive coordinator during that 2017 season.

Watkins caught 27 passes for 394 yards and only one touchdown last season with the Baltimore Ravens, his fourth NFL team. He previously played for Buffalo (2014-16), the Rams (2017) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20).

The move reunites Watkins with Packers receivers coach/passing game coordinator Jason Vrable, who worked with the Bills in a variety of roles from 2013-16. Vrable was an offensive quality control coach, assistant quarterbacks coach and interim running backs coach with Buffalo.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Tom Brady’s Weird Message

Tom Brady’s social media skills continue to be put on display…. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback tweeted out a bizarre message on Sunday afternoon. What does Brady mean?. The NFL world is speculating, trying to figure out what Brady meant. “I have no clue what this...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
The Spun

Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Running Back Ever

Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Golic’s Daughter, Sydney, Marries Former NFL Player

Mike Golic’s daughter, Sydney, is officially a married woman. The daughter of the longtime sports radio host married former NFL tight end Ben Braunecker in a ceremony on Saturday. Sydney Golic took to social media on Sunday morning. “I am still so hammered but I’m married as f–k and...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Star Tony Romo

Hopefully everyone who is celebrating on Sunday is able to do so with loved ones. Former NFL star turned broadcaster Tony Romo is surely celebrating with his family on Sunday. Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, lives a charmed life with his longtime wife, Candice Romo, and their children. They...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Ap#The Las Vegas Raiders#Clemson#The Los Angeles Rams#The Kansas City Chiefs
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy