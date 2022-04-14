ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Median Listing Price for a Metro Phoenix House Surpasses $500,000

By Jessica Hunter
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe median listing price for a Metro Phoenix home has hit an all-time high exceeding $500,000, according to Realtor.com’s Monthly Housing Trends Report. Phoenix homes have seen a market value increase of 19.4% annually for the past several years, nearly $100,000 higher than the national average. In January, Phoenix homes were...

www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

12 News

Phoenix hotel will be converted into affordable housing complex

PHOENIX — Maricopa County is planning to spend $8 million on converting a Phoenix hotel into a 50-unit housing complex intended for low-income residents. Last month, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved allocating federal funds for repurposing a hotel located near Van Buren Street and 32nd streets into an affordable housing complex.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ash Jurberg

Is it becoming too expensive to rent in Phoenix?

It's becoming harder and harder to rent a property in Phoenix. The April rental report by Apartment List makes for some somber reading for Phoenix residents. The report found that the median rental price in Phoenix has increased by 25.4% compared to the same time last year. This compares to the national average across the United States of 17.1%.
PHOENIX, AZ
US News and World Report

Exchange: Large Rent Increases Squeeze Metro Phoenix Tenants

PHOENIX (AP) — Kathleen Black is facing a 50% rent increase on the older three-bedroom central Scottsdale apartment she shares with her four kids and father. “My apartment’s management is upping my rent by $800 a month,” said Black, who moved from Goodyear to Scottsdale in 2020 after a divorce so her children could go to school with their cousins.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix real estate expert says housing bubble not likely to occur

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Real estate agents across the Valley are doing their best to get their clients into a nice home. But options are limited, and prices are through the roof. “It’s very frustrating in this market,” said realtor Kim Hales with Home Smart. “You have people that put...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

New COVID variant should be that severe in Arizona

There are four challenges in the test -- as many situps as you can in a minute, a 300-meter sprint, as many continuous pushups as you can, and a 1.5-mile run. Embry Health to cover COVID-19 testing, treatment cost of uninsured patients. Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Some Arizona lakes won’t be stocked with fish due to low water levels

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Anglers across Arizona may have to find a new spot to catch fish. Because of Arizona’s ongoing drought, some lakes that usually get stocked with fish won’t be receiving any. The Arizona Game and Fish Department named five lakes and two reservoirs that won’t be getting any more trout in 2022 due to low water levels and poor water quality. They are in northeastern Arizona and in the Rim Country area. Here’s a list:
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Highest-rated cheap eats in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

PHOENIX (STACKER) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Phoenix that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness. Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list. You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (04/17)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Angry Crab Shack, the immersive, hands-on Asian-Cajun restaurant, is seeking applicants to fulfill management and back-of-house staff roles at seven locations across the Valley. Over 50 positions available. Multiple shifts, competitive pay. Apply online here.
PHOENIX, AZ
Jeremy Beren

Pinal County consumers paying the price as inflation jumps in Arizona

Phoenix metropolitan area residents have seen price hikes at their local supermarket over the past year.Mario Tama/Getty Images. (Pinal County, Ariz.) — The month of March saw the national inflation rate jump to its highest percentage in over four decades. But Arizonans in two of the state's largest counties have been feeling the effects of increased prices throughout 2022.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

‘90s return to the Phoenix metro

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the 50′s. We experienced warmer temperatures this afternoon in the mid 80′s. If you like the heat, you will love the forecast for the next few days. A ridge of high pressure is moving in, and it will warm things up into the lower to mid 90′s Friday thru Sunday. Starting tomorrow, we will see a high temperature of 93 degrees, which could tie a new heat record tomorrow. It is also 12 degrees above our average. We should be seeing temperatures around 81 degrees this time of year. The warm weather will stay with us for the weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will also be in the 90s. We will add some clouds but will stay dry in Arizona this weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wyoming News

Sales to list price ratio

Average sales to list price ratio: 1.01 - One-year change: +0.02 Metros with highest sales to list price ratio #1. San Jose, CA metro area: 1.14 #2. San Francisco, CA metro area: 1.13 #3. Oakland, CA metro area: 1.13 Metros with lowest sales to list price ratio #1. Cumberland, MD metro area: 0.95 #2. Jonesboro, AR metro area: 0.95 #3. Rome, GA metro area: 0.97
MARKETS

