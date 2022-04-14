Easter Celebration Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway

William Byron became the first driver to win two races this season after he led for much of the second half of last weekend's race in Martinsville. He'll go for three on the year at one of the most unique tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series when the circuit returns to the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race. Byron finished sixth at the inaugural race at the track last season, but is he a top choice to lead NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday? Last year, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished second for his best result of 2021, but outside of one top-10 performance in 2022, he hasn't finished a race better than 21st this year.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO