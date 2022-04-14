ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Easter Celebration Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 2 days ago

Prior to the start of the NASCAR race Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, there will be an Easter...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

Bristol TV Schedule: April 2022 (NASCAR Dirt)

NASCAR tv schedule for the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. This weekend, NASCAR goes dirt track racing in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile Bristol Dirt Track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the Bristol Dirt tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Dirt Format. -There...
BRISTOL, TN
KPLC TV

Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega

LINCOLN, Ala. (Gray News) - An Earnhardt will once again be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for a NASCAR series race. Richard Childress Racing announced earlier this week that Jeffrey Earnhardt, the grandson of the late NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, will be driving his grandfather’s No. 3 Chevrolet on April 23 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
TALLADEGA, AL
NBC Sports

NASCAR Bristol Dirt Race 2022: How to watch, schedule, odds

The 2022 NASCAR season is just eight weeks old, but drivers have already seen a variety of tracks. From a half-mile short track to a 20-turn road course and a 2.5-mile superspeedway, teams have been tested in multiple areas. But on Easter Sunday night, the series heads to its most...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Bristol, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Bristol, TN
Racing News

Bristol Dirt Heat Race Lineups: April 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR starting lineups for the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track; Cup & Trucks. Tomorrow, the racing action begins at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. The NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series will each take to the track for heat races. View the Bristol Dirt heat race lineups below. Bristol...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Lucado
Person
Gary Levox
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Chris Tomlin
Person
Regan Smith
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Ty Dillon
NBC Sports

Sunday Bristol Cup race: Start time, TV info, lineup, weather

The Cup Series returns to the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway and will race on Easter for the first time since 1989. Through the season’s first eight races, there have been seven different winners. William Byron became the only multi-time winner this year with his victory last weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR drivers call for more water on Bristol Dirt

Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch comment on the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. On Friday, the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series both unloaded at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. Each ran two separate rounds of practice. There wasn’t much of a break between any of the four sessions. However,...
BRISTOL, TN
NBC Sports

Racing returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2022

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Racing will return to North Wilkesboro Speedway this year. Called a Racetrack Revival, the effort to bring back racing to North Wilkesboro, will begin with racing in August on the pavement and then on dirt in October before the track is repaved in 2023, Speedway Motorsports announced Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Motor Speedway#Easter Sunday#Fox Sports
CBS Sports

2022 Bristol NASCAR picks, Food City Dirt Race predictions, odds, lineup from legendary expert

Bristol Motor Speedway changed surfaces for the first of its two NASCAR Cup Series races last year, switching from concrete to dirt. Joey Logano made the most of the transformation, capturing the checkered flag for his only victory of the season in the first series race on dirt since 1970. Logano hopes to repeat the feat when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race on Sunday night. The 31-year-old former Cup Series champion has yet to post a victory in 2022 but was runner-up at Martinsville last weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Bristol Cup dirt heats: Cole Custer wins pole for Sunday

Cole Custer has won pole position for Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway after four, 15-lap qualifying heats to determine the starting lineup. In Saturday’s heats, drivers earned points per their finishing positions – 10 points for first place, down to one...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NASCAR DFS: 2022 Food City Dirt Race daily Fantasy picks for Bristol for DraftKings, FanDuel

William Byron became the first driver to win two races this season after he led for much of the second half of last weekend's race in Martinsville. He'll go for three on the year at one of the most unique tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series when the circuit returns to the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race. Byron finished sixth at the inaugural race at the track last season, but is he a top choice to lead NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday? Last year, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished second for his best result of 2021, but outside of one top-10 performance in 2022, he hasn't finished a race better than 21st this year.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy