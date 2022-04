Travel + Leisure Magazine has ranked the top 100 hotels on the planet, and one of them is right here in our backyard. Any "best of" award is always a high honor. Whether it is super local, statewide, or nationwide. To be among the best in something is always a great recognition. But to be named among the 100 best of something in the world? That is absolutely amazing. To crack the top 30? Even more impressive!

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO