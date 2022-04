CHARLESTON — Earlier this year Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 4 into law, opening the door for nuclear power generation facilities to be built in West Virginia. In a letter to the clerk of the West Virginia Senate announcing he had signed SB 4, which repealed the state’s 1997 nuclear power ban, Justice said any development or placement of nuclear facilities in the state “must be done thoroughly and, above all, safely.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 HOURS AGO