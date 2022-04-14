Felix Sandstrom News

Generally speaking, the nine-game threshold for junior-aged players only comes into effect at the beginning of the year when teams need to decide what to do with their prospects who are pushing to make the team out of training camp and can’t go to the minors. That wasn’t the case for the Blackhawks and winger Lukas Reichel as he was able to play in the AHL and has spent most of the season there.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO