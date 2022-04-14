Felix Sandstrom News

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
Welcome back to Detroit Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Linus Ullmark became the latest player to join the injury list for the Boston Bruins when he left after the first period of Thursday night's 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. The veteran goaltender took a hard shot off the facemask in the first period, finished the...
The Montreal Canadiens have been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks but nevertheless shared arguably the best news of their season ahead of the weekend. Per the NHL's website, Montreal coach Martin St. Louis has confirmed that star goaltender Carey Price will make his season debut Friday versus the New York Islanders at Bell Centre.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado contributed heavily to their 6-5 win on Tuesday night over the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium. In the bottom of the first, Arenado blasted a two-run homer out to left field to give St. Louis an early 2-0 lead. Albert Pujols,...
After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
Generally speaking, the nine-game threshold for junior-aged players only comes into effect at the beginning of the year when teams need to decide what to do with their prospects who are pushing to make the team out of training camp and can’t go to the minors. That wasn’t the case for the Blackhawks and winger Lukas Reichel as he was able to play in the AHL and has spent most of the season there.
Triston Casas has been very good on offense and defense for the Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate Worcester Woosox in 2022, and he may be forcing the team to push up his eventual big league debut timeline. Casas is viewed as the best prospect in the Red Sox farm...
Coming off a victory last time out, the Minnesota Wild will visit the Dallas Stars (who also won their previous game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Minnesota won 5-1 at home its last time out on April 12 against the Edmonton Oilers. The Wild got two points apiece out of three skaters, including Kirill Kaprizov (two assists) and Kevin Fiala (two goals).
The Chicago Blackhawks host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday April 14th, 8:40pm ET at United Center in NHL Regular-season play. The Chicago Blackhawks are favored in the matchup, with the moneyline for CHI set at -104. The San Jose Sharks are the underdog. SAN’s moneyline is -117. Before...
The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their starting goaltender for at least tomorrow afternoon’s game against the Boston Bruins, as Tristan Jarry is undergoing evaluation for a lower-body injury according to head coach Mike Sullivan, who spoke with reporters including Rob Rossi of The Athletic. Jarry is not traveling with the team, though there is no timeline right now for his return.
Two Eastern Conference rivals do battle at the Scotiabank Arena tonight when the Washington Capitals travel to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. While the Toronto Maple Leafs have already secured a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Caps are still fighting to earn their berth. Washington remains the fourth-best team in the Metropolitan Division, trailing the Penguins by three points.
NEW YORK - National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today released the following statement regarding the passing of Mike Bossy:. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups.
Official now after being reported earlier today by ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, the 2023 Winter Classic, previously announced to feature the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Of note, this will be the third Winter Classic not played on New Year’s Day, due...
With the 6-2 loss on Tuesday night to the New Jersey Devils, the Arizona Coyotes lottery odds increased to gain the first overall pick. They have nine games remaining with four road games and five at home. The key here is who they’re scheduled to play in those remaining games.
While many Philadelphia Flyers fans are fed up with the season, there’s one man that might give them hope…at least for the future. The 2021-2022 Flyers season is putting many fans into therapy for a myriad of reasons: the recent 9-2 blowout by fellow Metropolitan division Washington Capitals, dueling losing streaks, and the fact there is likely NO ONE healthy on the squad.
The Philadelphia Flyers honored their organization’s founder and long-time chairman of Comcast-Spectacor Ed Snider on Wednesday at their first home game since the sixth anniversary of his death on April 11. Snider lost his battle with cancer in 2016 at his home in California at the age of 83....
VOORHEES, N.J. — Egor Zamula felt a rush when he saw his name pop up alongside Ivan Provorov's on one of the monitors before practice Friday at Flyers Training Center. "A dream come true," he said. The native of Russia just turned 22 years old last month and has...
