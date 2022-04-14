Field's Steak and Oyster House opens this Friday

The humidity is high, and it is breezy with southeasterly winds. Our main threat for strong to severe storms is expected overnight tonight. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms with gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Heavy rainfall is one of the main threats, and this could lead to flash flooding. Most places will pick up 1-3″ of rain, but locally higher amounts are likely in isolated areas. The general time frame for seeing the strongest storms will be around 10 PM through 4 AM. Most of the rain should exit by midday on Thursday. It will be a little cooler and less humid. The cloud cover will determine our highs for Thursday. If we see more clouds, our highs will likely stay around 70. If the clouds clear, we could see temps in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon hours, but it will be less humid. Good Friday will bring another chance for scattered showers, and our rain chances stick around into the Easter weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO