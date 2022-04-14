ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Field's Steak and Oyster House opens this Friday

WLOX
 3 days ago

Shuckers vs. Braves (04/14/2022) Highlights from the Shuckers' win over the Braves to improve to 6-0.

www.wlox.com

Comments / 2

WJTV 12

Which local restaurants are open for Easter Sunday?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families in the Jackson-metro area will celebrate Easter 2022 with Easter egg hunts, taking pictures with the Easter Bunny and attending Sunday services. Some will want to find a place to eat on Easter Sunday after enjoying the festivities. While many restaurants may be closed on Easter Sunday, the following local […]
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

Bayview Walkway opening soon in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Touch up work is being completed on Biloxi’s new Bayview Walkway. It’s a $2 million project that gives public access to a city treasure. The City of Biloxi is working with J.E. Talley Contracting and Seymour Engineering on punch list items. We’re told the walkway should be officially opened next week, but some work near the bulkhead is still expected.
BILOXI, MS
CBS 42

Man breaks record for catching largest blue catfish in Mississippi

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man set a new state record in Mississippi for catching the largest blue catfish. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), Eugene Cronley caught the 131 pound fish on April 7, 2022, from the Mississippi River near Natchez. Cronley said it took him 40 minutes […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WLOX

Spring Break cleanup along Biloxi beach continues

Authorities said the fire sparked around 2 p.m. and spread quickly as the wind whipped. Folks we talked to said lately, the trash pile has grown, and now most of the garbage they find is near “no dumping” signs. Understanding emphysema with Dr. Bobby Tullos. Updated: 7 hours...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

'Put The Guns Down' event in Gulfport

Restaurants are making sure to have enough food stocked up and staffers to take orders from tables. Carrie Duncan joins us with details as things hop off to a great start. Audubon Delta is beginning a pilot study that features lidded trashcans to help protect beach nesting birds. Kimberly Compton and Melinda Averhart join us with details on the project.
WLOX

Biloxi Shrimping Trip restores 70-year old boat

For many South Mississippians, Easter means crawfish! Jaimee is learning the secrets to a great crawfish boil from a backyard boil master: Billy Rodderick. The price hike is making it difficult to keep on the menu. In Louisiana, oysters sold for $60 a gallon before Hurricane Ida last year. Right now they are selling for almost $100 a gallon.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Second Liners Mardi Gras Club hosts Easter Eggstravaganza

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of people attended The Second Liners Mardi Gras Club’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza. The event took place at John Henry Beck Park in Biloxi. This was their 17th year hosting the event. Chairperson Harriet Mitchell said it is one of the many events the nonprofit throws for community members.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Easter egg hunting with the Jackson County 4-Wheelers Club

For many South Mississippians, Easter means crawfish! Jaimee is learning the secrets to a great crawfish boil from a backyard boil master: Billy Rodderick.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

The Judds set to play in Biloxi in first tour in over a decade

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Judds know where they’re going and they want you to come, too. The mother-daughter duo are hitting the road this year in their first tour in more than a decade, and South Mississippi is one of the stops where they will play. Naomi and...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In the kitchen with Mosaic

The humidity is high, and it is breezy with southeasterly winds. Our main threat for strong to severe storms is expected overnight tonight. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms with gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Heavy rainfall is one of the main threats, and this could lead to flash flooding. Most places will pick up 1-3″ of rain, but locally higher amounts are likely in isolated areas. The general time frame for seeing the strongest storms will be around 10 PM through 4 AM. Most of the rain should exit by midday on Thursday. It will be a little cooler and less humid. The cloud cover will determine our highs for Thursday. If we see more clouds, our highs will likely stay around 70. If the clouds clear, we could see temps in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon hours, but it will be less humid. Good Friday will bring another chance for scattered showers, and our rain chances stick around into the Easter weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
GULFPORT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Legendary country music band Alabama headed to Mississippi River Fourth of July Bash

The Natchez 4th of July Celebration, now a two-day event, returns on The Natchez Bluff Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, featuring Alabama, Robert Earl Keen and more. Festival organizers at Ardenland announced Tuesday they are proud to bring the Natchez 4th of July Celebration back to The Natchez Bluff for its second big year after a massive event featuring Hank Williams Jr. as the headliner in 2021.
NATCHEZ, MS
WLOX

MGM Park running cashless concessions

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While the Shuckers are adjusting to playing at home in Biloxi for the new season, fans are adjusting to a new system of payment for concessions. This is the first home series in which Shuckers fans have had to pay for concessions using only credit or debit cards. Cash in no longer accepted. Officials say it will make it a “better and faster system” for consumers and vendors.
BILOXI, MS

