Queens, NY

A 19-year-old faces hate crime charges in the attack on an elderly Sikh man in Queens

By Harmeet Kaur, Alisha Ebrahimji
CNN
 3 days ago
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the April 3 attack on an elderly Sikh man in the New York borough of Queens, police announced Thursday. Earlier this week, two more elderly Sikh men were attacked in the same...

