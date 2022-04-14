Unable to evacuate, these Ukrainians face the horrors of war every day

DENVER (CBS4) – Three Ukrainian refugees bravely shared their stories on Tuesday morning inside U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette’s Denver office. “They experienced the bombing and the first minutes of the war at five o’clock in the morning on February 24,” an interpreter explained. Katerina Khmil, her daughter Tetiana Khmil, and Iryna Rothko all leave families behind, including their husbands and children. They arrived in the U.S. a matter of days ago, after being forced to flee their war-torn home of Ukraine. In total, more than three million Ukrainians have left since the war broke out. “In the beginning, it was total denial,” said...

DENVER, CO ・ 26 DAYS AGO