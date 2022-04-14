Volunteers keep bombarded Ukrainian city 'alive' with food and supplies

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska responded to Chinese threats Friday after a congressional visit to Taiwan. Sasse was one of six lawmakers who flew on a diplomatic visit to the Republic of China, often referred to as Taiwan. Sasse was in a group with senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rob Portman of Ohio, Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez. After the Chinese government warned the U.S. its actions were "dangerous," Sasse released a reply.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO