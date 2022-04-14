ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Ian Grant, Suspect Involved In Police Chase, Will Return To Massachusetts To Face Charges

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oa3qs_0f9mkx2L00

BOSTON (CBS) — Ian Grant, the man arrested after a three-state police chase on Wednesday, is coming back to Massachusetts.

Investigators say the 36-year-old, who is from Dartmouth, Massachusetts, waived his hearing in New London Superior Court Thursday and won’t fight extradition.

Grant is facing a long list of charges including assault and battery of a household member, engaging in pursuit, reckless driving, failure to maintain proper lane, interfering and reckless endangerment.

The chase began in New Bedford around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when police tried to stop Grant on an outstanding felony warrant for assault and intimidation of a witness.

Massachusetts State Police said Grant drove his white Toyota Tacoma pickup into the median of Route 195 West in Westport. At least one trooper fired their gun, but Grant continued and allegedly struck two state police cruisers before crossing onto the eastbound side of the road.

Police said they called off the chase at that point because Grant was driving the wrong way against traffic.

The police pursuit began a short time later and continued over the state line into Rhode Island and eventually to Connecticut.

Around 1 p.m., Grant crashed on Route 78 just over the Connecticut border in North Stonington. Police initiated a pursuit intervention technique maneuver, which caused Grant to skid off the side of the road.

After a standoff that lasted about an hour, a SWAT team dragged Grant from the truck and took him into custody.

Grant’s home was the site of a fire Wednesday morning. The Dartmouth fire chief said he saw Grant taking pictures of the fire before driving off.

Police and firefighters are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.

