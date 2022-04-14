Moskva Warship's Sinking a $750 Million Loss for Russian Military: Report
The Moskva is the most expensive piece of equipment that the Russians have lost during the war, according to an analysis by Forbes...www.newsweek.com
The Moskva is the most expensive piece of equipment that the Russians have lost during the war, according to an analysis by Forbes...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2