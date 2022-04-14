ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Evan Mobley reveals Cavs mindset ahead of must-win play-in game

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Ahead of their biggest game of the season, Evan Mobley revealed how the Cleveland Cavaliers are approaching their play-in game versus the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cavaliers (44-38) will host the Hawks (43-39) on Friday in a win-or-go-home situation. The winner will secure the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and face the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. The loser will get a head start on its offseason plans.

Cleveland struggled down the stretch, putting itself in this position. The team was third in the standings on Feb. 11, but, because of several key injuries, went 10-17 the rest of the way to drop to eighth, right in the play-in group.

The Cavs lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday in the game that determined the seventh seed. They will have one more chance on Friday to keep their season alive. The Cavaliers, as Mobley explained on Thursday, will need to jump on the Hawks early.

Just go out there and go get it. It is going to be a tough game, win or go home for both teams. We just got to go out there and play with fierceness and really take it to your opponent. We’ve been a surprise but we’re definitely looking for more and want to get to the playoffs and even go far in the playoffs. That’s what we’re striving for and that’s what we’re going to try to do.

Darius Garland led the way for the Cavaliers against the Nets with 34 points, while Mobley had 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Despite Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combining for 59 points, Cleveland was only down by a few possessions late in the game.

The Cavaliers will certainly use that as a positive heading into their matchup on Friday. They could also get Jarrett Allen back after he missed the past month due to a finger injury. He is reportedly “50-50” to play against the Hawks.

If the regular season is any indication, the Cavs will need all of the help they can get against Atlanta. Of their four matchups, the Cavaliers won just one and enters play on Friday as home underdogs, according to the Tipico Sportsbook.

With their season on the line, the Cavaliers looking to continue their strong season by beating the Hawks. They have their work cut out for them, but appear to be ready to go.

The contest on Friday will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

NEW ORLEANS, LA
