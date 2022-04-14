ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers in Sixth After Two Rounds of Play

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePawley’s Island, S.C. – Following a 290 (+2) second round, Clemson sits in sixth (+11, 587) after the first two rounds of the ACC Championship at the 6,212-yard, par-72 Reserve Golf Club of Pawleys Island. Clemson is just two...

clemsontigers.com

Inside the Ropes: Second Round of the 54th RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Professional golfers are back in the Lowcountry for the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing. South Carolina's only PGA Tour event is underway for the fifty-fourth time at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. You can catch interviews and highlights with Sports Director...
Rules incident sees 2 balls out of bounds, a ruling and a man in slippers

Two golf balls out of bounds. A rules official and a ruling. A man in a white T-shirt, shorts and slippers trying to help. What didn’t this rules incident have?. In a bizarre sequence during Friday’s second round of the RBC Heritage, Harold Varner hit his tee shot right and toward a white-staked out-of-bounds area on the par-4 6th at Harbour Town, he called on a man to identify a ball, Varner confirmed it was his after the man bent down to look, and Varner and an official eventually determined the ball was not in play by inches. But PGA Tour Live announcers in Hilton Head, S.C., believed the ball was also touched by the man, which could have cost Varner the penalty.
New Disc Golf Major Championship takes place in Appling

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Professional Disc Golf Association is holding the first-ever Champions Cup in Appling this weekend. A hundred men and 40 women from professional disc golf are competing in Columbia County for the championship. The Professional Disc Golf Association is similar to the PGA Tour. Disc golfers go all around the country competing in tournaments, and there are four majors each year.
Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
Dexter Dennis set first two official visits for this week

Dexter Dennis is an explosive 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing originally from Baker, Louisiana. On April 6, the graduate transfer entered the transfer portal with one year to play. Immediately the 2021-2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year was getting calls from college programs everywhere. Dennis finished second on Wichita State in minutes played per game (31.1) and blocks per game (0.9) while finishing third in rebounds per game (5.0).
Golfer shoots 135 in Monday PGA Tour qualifier

There is a fine line between success and failure in this game. A lip-out that might cost a place on the weekend, a poor lie in a bunker, or an approach that lands pin high but takes too much spin and runs back off the green – just some visuals that golfers see weekly on the course and on television. However, you can’t do much when it’s just not your day at all, or when you are simply devoid of talent.
