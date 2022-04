HILTON HEAD, S.C. — If wins are your metric of elite golf, it's been a rough three years for Tommy Fleetwood, who hasn't rung the proverbial bell since late 2019. Even in last fall's Ryder Cup, The Englishman followed up his brilliant 2018 performance with a limp 0-1-2 showing for Team Europe, and that came on the heels of failing to finish in the FedEx Cup top 125 in the 2020-21 PGA Tour season. The descent has been slow but steady for someone who was once ranked as high as ninth in the world, but who is now struggling to hold on to a spot in the top 50.

