McPherson Cellars Winery is hosting the Wine, Hops and Shops on April 23rd.

(MAPLEWOOD, NJ) -- Spring fever is at its peak at the historic Woodland Mansion in Maplewood, NJ on Saturday, April 23rd. Smooth Vocals R&B with Maysa Leak (Deep Waters) Grammy Nominee. All that jazz with classical flutist turned Jazz flutist Alexander Zonjic (multiple winner Detroit Music Awards) and funk provided by the incomparable keys of James Lloyd from Pieces of a Dream, Kris Kurzawa (Guitar), Jeff Candy (Drums), and Mike Harrington (Bass). The event starts at 8:00pm and is presented by Smooth Jazz NJ and the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture at the Woodland in Maplewood.
